Tugende Mu Kikadde organisers promise Mbarara folks great experience

By Ivan Kabuye

For the past five years, Kampala has hosted the Tugende mu Kikadde experience, a celebration of music by Ugandan legends from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

This time round, Mbarara city will enjoy the soothing live oldies music experience.

The event will take place at Hotel Triangle on May 13.

Apart from the Afrigo Band headlining the performances, a couple of legendary artistes will accompany them for the VVIP experience. These include Fred Ssebatta, Chance Nalubega, Mariam Ndagire, Kabuye Sembogga, Halima Namakula, Willy Mukabya, Angela Kalule Zigidde and Mariam Tindatine.

Speaking during a press conference at UMA show grounds in Kampala on April 29, the organisers assured the revellers in Mbarara of a top-notch experience like the one in Kampala.

“We are going to set the same standards for this Tugende mu Kikadde Mbarara edition; it will be the same lighting, the same feel, and also the experience that you normally have while enjoying the event in Kampala,” said Patrick Kalungi, the director of Tugende mu Kikadde event.

From Mbarara, the Tugende mu Kikadde experience will proceed to other regions of Uganda.