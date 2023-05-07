Sunday, May 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment Tuff B roasted for callous comment after Isma Olaxess’ death
Entertainment

Tuff B roasted for callous comment after Isma Olaxess’ death

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Faded musician and media personality Robert Ssekidde also known as Tuff B could live to regret one of his posts on social media after netizens tore him apart.

Right after the death of slain blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxes, the singer wrote a quote on his social media handles and this was perceived as a jubilation phrase over the bloggers demise.

“You reap what you saw (sic),” Tuff B wrote.

Netizens picked it up with anger and whipped him up with harsh comments to place him in the right place. Below are some of their comments on it.

Mawerere Jolly: “The thing isn’t about Tuff B it’s all about Galaxy that posted what Tuff B said.”

Never Reloaded: “What did he reap in studious that has failed we wanna see him reaping what he saw since we were kids.’

Athens Lyer De Love Singer: “You reap what you sow before it’s not you or. Or your family … Tuff B will regret his statements one day.”

Sir Enock: “Ekyo nakyo music yakisala kyasigaza gwa kwasama 

British Niwasiima: “One  day someone  will also type this here when ur also no more.”

Unemployed Graduate: “I don’t blame tuff b for such a comment he has been an upcoming artist for 20years now.”

PK. Peleon: “No body deserves to die that way no matter what they have done wrong. We should learn not to celebrate death.”

MamiTarji: “His looking for fame. Faded artist

Lauren: “The way this thing is looking for attention but mpawo atalikaaba

Daphy Akot: “@tuffbofficial I can see why you’ve been upcoming artists since 1990s 

You may also like

The attitude of the music selectors is killing band music-Mesach Ssemakula

Mariam Ndagire is the only female artiste I can work with –...

I forgave Eagles Production- Lord Fred Ssebatta

Kapa Cat is just intimidated – Martha Mukisa responds

Singer Zulitums finds new management

Is Rema Namakula pregnant again?

Pallaso bonds with family after re-union

Lydia Jazmine hikes performance fees

Swangz Avenue’s CEO Julius Kyazze features on CNN, plans continental expansion

Kabako, wife mark second wedding anniversary

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.