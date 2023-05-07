Tuff B roasted for callous comment after Isma Olaxess’ death

By Hussein Kiganda

Faded musician and media personality Robert Ssekidde also known as Tuff B could live to regret one of his posts on social media after netizens tore him apart.

Right after the death of slain blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxes, the singer wrote a quote on his social media handles and this was perceived as a jubilation phrase over the bloggers demise.

“You reap what you saw (sic),” Tuff B wrote.

Netizens picked it up with anger and whipped him up with harsh comments to place him in the right place. Below are some of their comments on it.

Mawerere Jolly: “The thing isn’t about Tuff B it’s all about Galaxy that posted what Tuff B said.”

Never Reloaded: “What did he reap in studious that has failed we wanna see him reaping what he saw since we were kids.’

Athens Lyer De Love Singer: “You reap what you sow before it’s not you or. Or your family … Tuff B will regret his statements one day.”

Sir Enock: “Ekyo nakyo music yakisala kyasigaza gwa kwasama

British Niwasiima: “One day someone will also type this here when ur also no more.”

Unemployed Graduate: “I don’t blame tuff b for such a comment he has been an upcoming artist for 20years now.”

PK. Peleon: “No body deserves to die that way no matter what they have done wrong. We should learn not to celebrate death.”

MamiTarji: “His looking for fame. Faded artist

Lauren: “The way this thing is looking for attention but mpawo atalikaaba

Daphy Akot: “@tuffbofficial I can see why you’ve been upcoming artists since 1990s