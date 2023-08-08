Tuesday Music Review: Binyuma– Clever J & Alien Skin

By Dennis Asiimwe

This collaboration was always going to work. First, both artistes have elaborate back stories. Clever J’s backstory is so hilariously Ugandan, it leaves you speechless.

A decade or so ago, Clever J’s star was on the rise. He sounded uncannily like a certain Jose Chameleone. Previously, this has proven to be something that should fill a musician with apprehension – musicians who have Jose’s sound seem to have odd streaks of bad luck. It wasn’t such an odd coincidence for Clever J (government name: Gerald Muwonge) – he and Joseph Mayanja are cousins or something. He first hit the music scene in 2007 with a single (Manzi Wanani) that did pretty well.

He faded badly from the music scene, probably due to poor management at a personal level, and there seems to have been a falling out with the Mayanja family (who come packing about as much melodrama as a low budget soap opera). There were tales of Proscovia Musoke Mayanja (Jose Chameleone’s mother) being bitter with him about ‘not comforting her when AK47, her son, passed on tragically), and then there are hilarious tales of Clever J’s career struggling because of witchcraft resulting from this enmity. It is tedious and convoluted.

Clever J got onto the comeback trail in 2020, and the signal of great things to come was hinted at, at a public reconciliation with Jose Chameleone. So he’s recent concert lined up nicely for him, with a number of promoters willing to take a punt on him.

Alien’s story, you already know. Except to add, that as a champion of the underdog, this collaboration probably seemed to be a good idea anyway. Binyuma is your typical afro – pop street anthem, with that groove I like to call the Kololo Airstrip marching beat. From a purely strategic perspective, it’s a good idea – for Clever J, the collaboration makes sense as Alien Skin is the hottest product on the market. For Alien, it makes sense to show the can work with another Mayanja after his falling out with one (Pallaso).

And yes, you could easily mistake Clever J for Jose. Their voices are eerily similar.