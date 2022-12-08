Trial over Esther Nakajjigo’s death begins in the US

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan women’s rights activist Esther Nakajjigo’s untimely death in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic sent shivers across the globe when the news broke. A gate was the cause of her death.

Nakajjigo was travelling around Arches National Park in Utah, USA with her husband Ludovic Michaud when a metallic gate hit and cut through the passenger door and decapitated her.



Michaud didn’t rest but rather took legal action with his late bride’s family where they argued that the US park service was negligent and did not ensure their gates were fully functional.

On Monday, December 5, 2022 in Salt Lake City, attorneys representing Michaud and Nakajiigo’s family, according to CBS News, said they were seeking $140million (sh532b) in damages.



They argued that when the park reopened in April 2020, the rangers did not secure the gate that killed Nakajiigo.

CBS News also reports that the US attorneys do not dispute the park was negligent, but argued that the compensation to the family should be way less than the $140 million.



Ugandans online have since demanded justice for Nakajjigo

In 2018, Nakajiigo won a Vision Group Pakasa Youth Award in the Women’s category for her effort in transforming her community.

She ran Princess Diana Teenage Centre in Makindye, offering sexual and reproductive health to young people.