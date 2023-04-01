Trevor Noah to host South Africa’s ‘LOL’

By Ahmad Muto

US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah is set to return home after being unveiled as the host of Prime Video’s LOL: Last One Laughing set to premiere in 2024.

The name of the show is particularly intriguing given his Ugandan Daily Show writer Joseph Opio hosted a show on Vision Group’s Urban Television also named LOL! over a decade ago. This will be Noah’s first major hosting since exiting the Daily Show in 2022.

The show is his home country South Africa’s first original six-part comedy series with 10 other entertainers. There will be a Nigerian edition to be hosted by comedian Basketmouth.

Italy, Canada and Mexico will also have their editions.

Comedians will compete against each other and as the name suggests, the task will be to make the opponent laugh. The challenge is to keep a straight face and the winner will bag $500,000 (about sh2b).