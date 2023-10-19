Trevor Noah to host new Spotify podcast, months after The Daily Show

By Ahmad Muto

US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah will now host a podcast called What Now? according to digital media platform Spotify. It is set to premiere on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The show format will not be far-fetched from his last, The Daily Show. He will be in conversation with a variety of personalities cutting across the full spectrum of society – business people, entertainers, and athletes.

The news was first shared in June in France at the Cannes International Film Festival of Creativity during a conversation between the comedian and Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek. He said at the time that they are set to engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people.

Trevor Noah will be an addition to Spotify’s growing portfolio of celebrity hosts that include reality TV star Kin Kardashian, comedian and actor Jimmy Fallon and actress Julianne Moore.

Trevor Noah quit The Daily Show in December 2022. His team of 50 writers had two Ugandans; comedian Joseph Opio whose last job in Uganda was with Urban Television hosting a satirical comedy show called LoL Uganda, and the other was David Kibuuka. Both joined the team with Trevor Noah in 2015 following the exit of Jon Stewart.