Trending: Would you have beans on the first date?

By Ahmad Muto

On social media, micro-blogging site Twitter to be exact, Uganda on Twitter (UoT) dedicated Sundays to ‘violence’ but Sunday, April 30 happened to be Blankets and Wine, an event with the potential of dwarfing everything else. Then came Monday, May 1, and it was beans on the menu. Beans because someone claimed they went on a first date at a man’s house and got served seeds, as in beans! A horror of a date they could not recover from.

Beans divided UoT and like most of combative arguments on the app, a verdict was not reached but a lot of information, some deep, others purely emotional went around.

Researchers on the app looked around for materials to defend their arguments and one of the many was an old newspaper article with the headline, “33% of women date for free food.” “The majority see foodie calls as extremely to moderately unacceptable,” said the kicker.

A photo of businessman Sudhir Ruparelia with huge platters of local foods, one particularly filled up with beans also surfaced. And the caption was: “I am seeing beans all over the TL, the richest man in Uganda eats them kogwe mufuna mpola.”

The ones who grew up eating meat didn’t see why anybody would run to social media to complain: “Someone who grew up eating meat every other day isn’t going to complain about randomly being offered beans. That’s all I know.”

And the cheeky ones: “That guy didn’t read through the lines. He cooked for Methia something she already has.”

And poverty caught a stray bullet: “This might be the poverty speaking but that bean combo

and well mingled posho slaps harder than 99% of Kampala’s Shawarma.”

According to latoya.co.uk, its list of five dishes to avoid on a first date has beans. They argue that it should not just not be on the menu but should not be eaten hours to the date. Stomach disorder is listed as one reason with the potential of causing embarrassment.

lunchactually.com lists it among the 10 foods to avoid before and on a date. They argue that beans give the stomach gas which nobody wants their date to hear, or worse, smell.