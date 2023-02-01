Trending: Smash, Eddy Kenzo, Pretty Nicole and UPDF

By Hussein Kiganda

If you have been on social media, you must have realised that “Smash”, “EddyKenzoAtTheGrammys”, “Pretty Nicole” and “UPDF” are trending.

At the very opening of any social media platform, posts and tweets with any of these words will pop up and many have been wondering why.

Well, we dive onto the internet to show you why they are on the top pages.

#EddyKenzoAtGrammys

Well, this is a trending hashtag that came up after the United States Mission in Uganda recognised that Eddy Kenzo is the first Ugandan to receive a Grammy nomination.

This was a debate that had been settled in November 2022, when musician Joel Sebunjo sealed it with a revelation that Eddy Kenzo was not the first to get a Grammy nomination. He pointed out that Abayudaya, Somi, and Michael Kiwanuka were all nominees at one point.

Well, the debate is back again and this time, on whether the singer will scoop the award. Below are some of the tweets.

U.S. Mission Uganda : “#EddyKenzoAtGrammys: Go Eddy Go!

“Gimme Love,” a collaboration between Eddy Kenzo & American R&B singer @mattbworld has been nominated for ‘Best Global Music Performance’ at the 2023 #GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad). 🇺🇸🇺🇬👊

This is the 1⃣st GRAMMY nomination for a Ugandan artist!”

BLACK MAMBA: “First Non west African artist to win a

BET Award. 🇺🇸

First African musician to win a

Nickelodeon award. 🇺🇸

First East African artist to win

IRWMA. 🇯🇲

First East African artist to get

nominated at the Grammys 🇺🇸

@eddykenzoficial from 🇺🇬

#EddyKenzoAtGrammys”

Kwagala Morisha: “Am on my kness praying for @eddykenzoficial am fasting today for him 🤲I want him to come back with trophy🥺🥺yarabi🙏 he deserves this win he has worked for it dear God 🙏🙏🙏

#EddyKenzoAtGrammys

#GRAMMYs”

Pretty Nicole

This is another definition of “misfortunes are fortunes”. Fifteen-year-old Pretty Nicole has trended from the time she received ” kibooko from a one Queen Kafta, who flogged her for chasing after her man. Her tormentor was then hurled behind bars and then sentenced to a three-year term in jail. Having read her sentence, Pretty Nicole started trending. Below are some of the tweets about her.

Simply Meet Jinja City: “Naye nga Pretty Nicole yafunye mekaa mu PLE?😊”

Kirya Ug: “It’s sad to see that this Kafta gal that appeared in a video beating pretty Nicole is being sentenced for three years in jail yet Jose Chameleone that appeared in a same similar incident beating a Boda guy is moving around Kampala advertising and preparing for his concert, oh Uganda.”

UPDF and Smash

UPDF and Smash are also competitively trending, because of the Tarehe Sita 42nd tarehe sita anniversary. Smash comes in to show the bodies of pretty Ugandan women. Netizens make a post and ask, “Smash, pass, kill, throw or marry”, and this has caught the eyes of many Ugandans. Below are some of the tweets.

91.2 Crooze FM: “UPDATE: As part of the 42nd Tarehe Sita celebrations, UPDF in collaboration with Mbarara city leadership are cleaning Katete centre in Mbarara city South.

The event will take place on 6th.Feb.2023 at Kakyeka stadium

#CroozeFMNews”