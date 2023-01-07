Trending: Netizens taken up by ‘nyash’

Hussein Kiganda

Whoever copied the word nyash from Nigeria and pasted it in Uganda, the law should act upon them. The word has consumed most bloggers in Uganda and it is currently trending at number one.

A few days ago, another phrase “Kabaka Mwanga” had taken over, but when a video surfaced of a man kneeling before a woman (with a big behind) – call it abdomen for young scholars – internet users in Uganda rushed to call it “The Effect of Nyash”.

Nyash is slang for buttocks and was popularised by Nigerian singer Mr. Flavour in his song Looking Nyash.

Some netizens have been trolling women with small nyash, saying they deserve nothing, yet others have always claimed their beauty is not in nyash, but in the brains.

Below are some of the tweets about nyash.

September fairy: “So you want a girlfriend with nyash, which your mother doesn’t have?”

Beautiful Black women: “Ever k***d a God-fearing woman with nyash and a touch of ashawo vibes that gave her life to the Almighty?”

Sweet Topensy: “Some of you don’t care about ladies behaviour. Once she has a big nyash, you lose focus. You don’t even care about her life, you don’t care if she is smart or talented, you don’t care if you are compatible with her, your priority is yansh.”

Nze Eddykampala: “You can’t attach the wrath of this economy to a chick without nyash as well No No No, can’t press two hard buttons at ago.”

Broke Richkid: “I know it feels wrong turning to look at nyash, but it isn’t.”

A Stephen: “For the last four months, I have tried not turning back to look at women’s nyash, I really love the results.”

Mr. Violence: “Almost exam periods and the nyashless babes are suffering. No nyash, no discussions.”

Nadunga Mercy Jemimah: “A woman’s beauty is not all about nyash but it’s a mindset.