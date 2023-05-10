Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Trending: I love you, but I can't stop cheating on you – South African rapper to girlfriend

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

South African artiste Sesethu Myeki alias Big Xhosa triggered folks in Mzansi and beyond after he apologised to his girlfriend for cheating on her via a post on Instagram, maintaining that he loves her, but cannot stop with his philandering ways.

In the public apology, Big Xhosa thanked his girlfriend for forgiving him more than a dozen times for doing the same thing. He shared a photo of them together against which he attached the apology.

“I love you, but I can’t stop cheating, but that don’t mean I love you any less. Please forgive me, cos I’ve forgiven myself. You are not a fool; it’s me, I’m sorry, cuz I know if you ever did me like I did you, it would be long over by now, unfair. Thank you for giving us our 15th last chance. I love you.”

Following public outrage, the rapper deleted the post. Big Xhosa is known for mocking and trolling people and establishments. His breakthrough song was a diss track titled Inyile released in 2021 trolling S.A rappers and the hip-hop genre. He shortly apologised for it.  

On social media, his girlfriend was particularly called out for accepting a level of disrespect not largely known to the gender, while Big Xhosa was accused of being inconsiderate and arrogant.

