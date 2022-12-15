Thursday, December 15, 2022
Top News

Traffic Police officer, student knocked dead in Lira
Top News

Traffic Police officer, student knocked dead in Lira

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hudson Apunyo

A traffic Police officer and a student have today morning (Thursday, December 15) been knocked dead by a government vehicle being driven by a police officer at Adwila on Lira-Soroti highway in Lira district.

An eye witness says the accident occurred when a speeding double cabin pickup truck registration number UEU 841C, coming from the direction of Soroti, knocked a motorcycle rider and two pedestrians before losing control and knocking a traffic officer off the road.

Daniel Opio, an eyewitness, who described the traffic police officer as a jolly and hard-working person, said the road crash occurred at about 7:10am.

Geoffrey Richard Olila, another witness, said the vehicle knocked the rider, who is a resident of the area, before knocking two girls who were moving on the side of the road.

A police officer looking at the wreckage of the vehicle

He says the traffic officer had just arrived at his place of work and was hanging his jacket on a tree when he was knocked and died instantly.  

“It’s unfortunate we have lost this officer who loved his job,” Olilas said.

Other sources say the rider identified as Bob Odongo, a worker with National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), is critically injured and is getting treatment at the emergency ward of Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

Gerazio Tukairwe, the NWSC area manager, confirmed that Odongo is his staff and was travelling to work.

The vehicle near the tree it knocked, the traffic officer was hanging his jacket on the tree

 The source also says one of the pedestrians, Evasta Akello, 19, a student also died on arrival at the hospital, while her sister Lovista Akidi, 15, is injured and getting treatment.

Police speak out

North Kyoga Police Region spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema identified the traffic officer as Constable Micah Muhindo. 

He said the vehicle belonging to the foreign affairs ministry was being driven by Constable driver John Okinere, who is in Police custody.

He says the Police moved to the ground to ascertain the facts of what happened.

Traffic officers converge at the scene of accident

Okema urged road users to be careful as the festive season approaches.

He attributed the majority of accidents in North Kyoga to reckless driving.

Jimmy Patrick Okema North Kyoga PRO

