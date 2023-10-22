Trace Awards 2023: Azawi, Levixone, Ghetto Kids unsuccessful

By Ahmad Muto

The much-anticipated inaugural edition of the Trace Awards took place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda. Uganda had three nominations – two singers and one group. However, none managed to scoop an award in the three competitive categories.

Singer Azawi was nominated in the Best Newcomer category. She tussled it out with Cameroon’s Krys M, and Libianca; Nigeria’s Nissi, and Odumodublvck; South Africa’s Pabi Cooper, and Ivory Coast’s Roseline Layo (Winner)

Gospel singer Levixone scooped a nomination in the Best Gospel Artiste category. But he had to beat off competition from South Africa’s Benjamin Dube, Kenya’s Janet Otieno, Nigeria’s Moses Bliss, and Ivory Coast’s KS Bloom (Winner).

Dance group, The Ghetto Kids were nominated in the Best Dancer category but lost the award to South Africa’s Robot Boii. The other nominees were France’s Tayc, Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, and Tanzania’s Zuchu.

Only three East Africans scooped awards – Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz for Best East African artiste, Rwanda’s Bruce Melodie for Best Rwandan artiste, and DR. Congo’s Fally Ipupa for Best Live.

Azawi took to her socials after the awards to thank her fans for the support. “We didn’t win any accolade yesterday but being part of such a huge occasion that celebrates African music and its creatives is still a BIG win for me. To my fans, I’m always thankful for your support.”

Trace Awards celebrate Africa’s excellence and diversity across music genres.