Tourist rape case against pastor incomplete, says State

By Immaculate Auma and Michael Odeng

A state attorney from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has informed the court that investigations into the case where Pastor Joseph Collins Twahirwa is accused of raping a tourist, are incomplete.

Miriam Akiite today told Nakawa Court in Kampala presided over by Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

“I [therefore], seek another date to allow Police to conclude investigations,” she said. This prompted the magistrate to adjourn the case to February 16, 2023, for mention.

Twahirwa, a pastor of Epikaizo Ministries International in Bugolobi, Kampala, is accused of raping Latvian national Saulite Anda, 36. A person convicted of rape is liable to suffer death or life imprisonment.

Background

Court documents indicate that Anda arrived in Uganda on December 11, 2022, at the invitation of Twahirwa.

According to her, she came to Uganda with her credit cards together with $300 (about sh1.1m) and 400 pounds (about sh1.8m) in cash.

Anda said before Twahirwa allegedly raped her, she had handed over her cash to him after he offered to help her exchange it for Uganda shillings.

However, Twahirwa later allegedly gave her the exchanged money that was less by sh500,000 after reporting him to the Police.

