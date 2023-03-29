Tourism ministry campaign to take Ugandan travel seekers by storm 

By Steven Odeke

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, alongside the Uganda Tourism Board and Uganda Wildlife Authority, has embarked on a campaign dubbed Explore West that will see travel seekers taken around the western region to visit some of the hidden gems and tourism sites from April 12-16.

Speaking at the launch at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday, March 28, tourism state minister Martin Mugarra said the campaign is aimed at exposing Ugandans to the beauty the country has to offer and to encourage them to embrace domestic tourism.

“There’s a reason former English prime minister Winston Churchill called this country the Pearl of Africa long ago on his journey in Africa. This country has a lot to offer, so we want people to explore and enjoy their country. We want Ugandans to know a lot more about their country than what they already know,” he said.

This expedition will follow the ExploreElgon campaign that was launched in December. It saw participants hike Wanale Hill, one of the arms of the great Mt. Elgon found in eastern Uganda.

The Explore West campaign will have stand-up comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi and loud-mouthed kickboxer Moses Golola, among many participants.

Martin Mugarra Bahinduka talking to members of the media, alongside Golola Moses and Patrick Salvador at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

The assistant commissioner at the Ministry of Tourism, Vivian Lyazi, said: “We are just going to have fun as we explore Uganda. This campaign will also help communities around sites to be visited to benefit from money spent on food and accommodation by the participants. We want to leave an impact in communities to be visited.”

Lyazi said areas to be visited will include Igongo Cultural Center on Masaka-Mbarara road, the Equator line in Kayabwe, Biharwe Eclipse Monument in Mbarara, Kibale National Park in western Uganda, Lake Mburo National Park in Kirumira district in western Uganda, Tooro Kingdom palace in Fort Portal and Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Golola cracked the audience when he said: “All I am looking forward to visiting are the Bachwezi. Only that.”

Mugarra announced that after #ExploreWest campaign, they will embark on #ExploreNorth before June.