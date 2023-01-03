Tony Lutakome sets sh8m price tag for acting roles

By Hussein Kiganda

Tony Lutakome, known for his role in the movie The Nudes, is counting on 2023 for elevation in his acting career. The actor decided to put up a price tag for his services in the film industry.

In a post on his social media handle, he announced that for directors and producers to hire him, they must part with $2,150 (about sh8m).

“SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT, 2023 NEW BOOKINGS FOR actor Lutakome Tony Kayanja is $2,150 for a movie role. For 15 years of my acting career, I have worked on a no-price tag and many have taken advantage of this. Now for the year 2023, I will work with a producer who believes I am worth $2,150 and beyond for the movie role. I speak English, Luganda a bit of French, Swahili, and Lingala,” he posted.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Lutakome revealed that he needed to determine his value and set his standards to reap from the efforts he put into the film industry for 15 years.

“I needed to do this, because if you don’t value yourself, others will determine your value, and I am not ready for that, for the brand I have built for 15 years,” he said.