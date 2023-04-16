Tiwa Savage survives Kidnap, four arrested

By Hussein Kiganda

Nigerian music superstar Tiwa Savage narrowly survived a kidnap attempt, after the intervention of her private security and the Nigeria Police Force.

According to reports in Nigeria, the crime was allegedly masterminded by Tiwa’s new domestic staff, who had access to sensitive information about her movements.

Confirming the arrest of four suspects in connection with the incident, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi, revealed that the department is currently investigating the matter.

”Yes, we have some suspects, they are in our custody. They are about four and we are still investigating the matter,” the spokesperson said.

Sources disclosed that Tiwa Savage’s vigilant private security team had noticed some suspicious movements around her home and promptly alerted the police, who quickly mobilised and arrested the suspects before they could execute their plan.

The award-winning artiste was last in Uganda in July 2022 for a performance. She had also been here in 2015.