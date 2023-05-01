Monday, May 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Tiwa Savage, Pretty Yende to perform at King Charles III coronation
Celebrity News

Tiwa Savage, Pretty Yende to perform at King Charles III coronation

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian afrobeats star Tiwa Savage will yet again return to the United Kingdom to mix with the royals as a performer after securing a booking for King Charles III, the British Monarch’s coronation.

The All Over singer will be one of the many international acts that have been lined up for the big ceremony at the Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Nigerians have hailed her the first Nigerian act to earn the honour.

According to the organisers in a statement, they chose Tiwa Savage because she is “exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds” and therefore her performance will add colour and excitement to the event.

South African opera star, Pretty Yende was also booked for the coronation gig. It will be a congregation of over 2,000 loaded with royalty and global leaders, making her and Tiwa Savage the two Africans set to entertain as of today.

Yende told CNN that she was overwhelmed, shocked and happy at the same time.

Recall in March 2023, Tiwa Savage was hosted at the Buckingham Palace among other dignitaries at a high-profile reception on Women’s Day by the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The coronation will symbolize King Charles III, and Queen Consort, Camilla’s ascension to the throne, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.  

You may also like

How Loukman Ali and Hollywood’s Morocco Omari fell out

Diamond disappoints Rwandans and Germans in four months

Pallaso, Lutalo reunite at Chameleone’s birthday

Cindy, hubby Joel welcome baby boy

Tems led praise and worship in Kigo Prison

Dide unmasked: Rapper is a former Liverpool FC player – fans

Diamond uses fleet to pick up his kids with Zari

Zari and Shakib mark Eid-al-Fitr as a newly married couple

Rayvanny, Harmonize bond stronger after leaving Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz orders Wasafi employees to be paid before Eid al-Fitr

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.