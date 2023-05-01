Tiwa Savage, Pretty Yende to perform at King Charles III coronation

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian afrobeats star Tiwa Savage will yet again return to the United Kingdom to mix with the royals as a performer after securing a booking for King Charles III, the British Monarch’s coronation.

The All Over singer will be one of the many international acts that have been lined up for the big ceremony at the Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Nigerians have hailed her the first Nigerian act to earn the honour.

According to the organisers in a statement, they chose Tiwa Savage because she is “exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds” and therefore her performance will add colour and excitement to the event.

South African opera star, Pretty Yende was also booked for the coronation gig. It will be a congregation of over 2,000 loaded with royalty and global leaders, making her and Tiwa Savage the two Africans set to entertain as of today.

Yende told CNN that she was overwhelmed, shocked and happy at the same time.

Recall in March 2023, Tiwa Savage was hosted at the Buckingham Palace among other dignitaries at a high-profile reception on Women’s Day by the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The coronation will symbolize King Charles III, and Queen Consort, Camilla’s ascension to the throne, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.