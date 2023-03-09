Tiwa Savage hosted at Buckingham Palace

By Ahmad Muto

Multi-award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage was among other dignitaries hosted at a high-profile reception at the Buckingham Palace on International Women’s Day 2023 by the Queen Consort, Camilla.



In attendance were athletes, entrepreneurs, entertainers, politicians and journalists that have inspired women across the globe

The singer shared a photo on her Instagram being received by the Queen Consort herself.



She captioned it: “Proverbs 18:16-17. ‘A man’s gift maketh room for him, And bringeth him before great men. International Women’s Day Reception at Buckingham Palace with HRH The Queen Consort.”

The Buckingham Palace is the royal residence and administrative headquarters of the monarch of the United Kingdom.

Camilla is the President of the Women of the World Festival (WOW) and they were celebrating the achievements of women in the world in all fields. She became the President of the organisation in 2015.

The International Women’s Day, marked on March 8 of every year celebrates the achievements of women – social, cultural, economic and political.

The International Women’s Day of 2015 found Tiwa Savage in Kampala for a concert. At the time, she was pregnant with her son, Jameel with whom she showed up for the Tiwa Savage Live in Kampala concert in July 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.