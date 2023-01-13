Tiktoker Sammie Manini slammed by Ykee Benda and Salvador

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational TikToker Sammie Manini, who got his breakthrough during the COVID-19-induced lockdown for short videos in the wild where he has a career as a park tour guide, is on the verge of reaching the end of his honeymoon with a section of his content consumers.

He built his following by mimicking slay queen accents and pronunciations of the names of animals like ‘rions’ for lions.

The pressure of the search for digital content that gets content creators failing to differentiate good from insensitive content has caught up with Manini.

His reply to singer Ykee Benda who shared a photo with the caption “Good morning” left other content creators fuming and regretting giving him a lot of attention.

Manini replied to the Munakampala singer: “Good morning, did you go abroad to find your lost music career??”

Benda retorted: “I know your peers have told you Ykee usually lives for the banter. But I won’t attack a broken man. You are already dealing with a lot in your life . So instead let me send you some love, son. Share your MM number, let me send you some lunch for you and the fam.”

Comedian Patrick ‘Salvador’ Idringi on his part stated that they gave the TikToker the ammunition that he is now using to disparage those he should be respecting.

“We enabled this foolishness by giving them attention, now they have reached a point of disrespecting the real Gs… This was so uncalled for in the name of being funny. Tiktok has really given weak chaps a platform to promote mediocrity… shame.”

Manini, who has over 230,000 followers and three million likes on TikTok on the short form video service, opened a Twitter account in January 2022.

But besides sharing videos his followers find hilarious – dressing up like women and mimicking their mannerisms, especially slay queens – he has a thing for sharing insensitive tweets and replies all in the name of content.