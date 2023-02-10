TikToker Brennan baby aces O ‘level exams

Friday, February 10, 2023
By Ahmad Muto

TikTok sensation Brennan baby, real name Ekoyu Brennan has excelled in his O-level exams despite appearing to spend so much time on the Chinese video sharing platform. He managed to score aggregate 19, Grade one in UNEB at St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Naggalama, Mukono.

The celebrated content creator shared his results on social media with the caption: “To the next chapter.”

On TikTok, he has over 400,000 followers with accumulated views of over 60 million.

He now hopes to join Kings College Budo to pursue a subject combination of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

Social media spotlight was the engine that powered his effort to perform. The student got his breakthrough during the Covid-19 breakthrough when schools were closed – world’s longest – and people kept hooked onto social media to avoid sliding into depression.

His video revolved around high school life where he mimicked female teachers and their many shades of mannerisms that Ugandans that attended local schools found relatable.

He won an award for Best TikToker at the Buzz Teeniez Awards

By January 2022 when he returned to school a star he had made over 500 videos with majority having gone viral. Speaking to The New Vision at the time, his family relayed that he had always wanted to be a priest, but changed to lawyer in his teens.

His parents initially had issues with the idea of having their son continue with TikTok after they found out about it but grudgingly gave in after they were convinced.

