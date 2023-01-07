Saturday, January 7, 2023
Top News

TikToker Asiya's mother thanks netizens for showing daughter love

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Asiya became a TikTok sensation after which she reportedly got married to fellow TikToker Charles at a lavish event.

Asiya is popular on the social media platform for her broken English and imitations of celebrities and politicians. 

Appearing on TV on January 4, the TikToker’s mother thanked Ugandans for showing love to her disabled daughter, now turned celebrity.

“I cannot thank Ugandans enough for welcoming my daughter into their hearts and loving her a lot. God makes everything possible indeed! She became a celebrity out of the blue after she trended on the Internet and now here in the village, people respect her as a celebrity,” the mother said.

