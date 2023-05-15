TIKTOKER arrested over alleged defilement

By Jeff Andrew Lule

A man who posted his videos on social media app Tik Tok showing him kissing a visibly underage girl in a lodge has been arrested. What the suspect identified as Joseph thought would be a usual fun post turned into a severe felony, leading to a manhunt and eventual capture.

Fred Enanga, the spokesperson for the Uganda Police Force (UPF), said the viral video sparked discussion on several social media sites.

According to the information acquired, the 16-year-old victim left her house on May 4, 2023, to go to a coaching session.

“She boarded a boda boda, ridden by the suspect, but upon reaching Madudu Tracing Centre, along Mubende road, he created an excuse to first branch and pick up his personal items from his home. They rode a distance of about 100 metres along Mubende, Madudu road, where they stopped at a bar and lodge,” he noted.

According to reports, the suspect obtained a room instead and enticed the victim to assist him in carrying some of his possessions.

The victim is alleged to have been dragged into the lodge during this process, where the suspect videotaped her, and claimed she was his wife.

“He went on and defiled the victim and told her to go back home,” Enanga noted.

He was addressing journalists during a weekly joint security briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru, Nakawa division, Kampala, today, (May 15, 2023).

After four days, the suspect is said to have published the video recordings on TikTok, which went viral and sparked discussion on social media platforms, according to Enanga.

He stressed that the video was brought to the attention of the victim’s mother, who reported it at the Mubende police station.

“The victim recorded the statement, revealing her ordeal, and led the task team to the bar and lodge at Ngabano village, Madudu sub-county in Mubende district. The lodge attendant identified as Slyvia Nankinga, 25, was arrested for procuring a defilement after the girl was found to have been defiled at 16 years,” he added.

The suspect allegedly fled to Kitintale in Kampala after the video went viral.

Arrested

However, Enanga claimed that the Territorial Police in Mubende, working closely with the police in Kitintale and Kampala Metropolitan East, were able to locate and apprehend him.

The suspect was arrested from his hideout in Kitintale.

“We want to thank the officers and recognize them for their hard work that led to the arrest of the suspect,” he noted.

Enanga claimed that live streaming and recording of crimes had become a growing trend.

“Why would someone videotape themselves committing a crime? From an ethical point of view, we encourage all citizens to stop the practice, unless it is for evidential purposes. Many video footages are recorded without any clues or leads on where it happened,” he added.

He emphasized that the police will continue to use all available resources to help the victim receive justice and expedite the case through the criminal justice system in order to help other child sexual predators learn a lesson.