Thursday, November 24, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Tiktoker Angella Namubiru wins E! People’s Choice award
Celebrity News

Tiktoker Angella Namubiru wins E! People’s Choice award

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Tiktoker Angella Summer Namubiru (@angellasummernamu on TikTok) has bagged an award at the 2022 E! People’s Choice Awards. She won the highly competitive African Social Star category where she initially appeared dwarfed by some of Africa’s widely celebrated figures.

Big Brother Naija winner and alumni, Liquorose Afije (Nigeria), actress Ama Qamata (South Africa), socialite Dr. Shaun Mkhize (South Africa), Judy Da Conceicao (Angola), socialite Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), and fashion designer Swanky Jerry (Nigeria) are the contenders she beat to the award.

On social media, she shared the winner’s artwork with the caption: “What a great news my fellow Ugandans, let’s celebrate this Uganda, we are winners of the @peopleschoice awards 2022 #AfricanSocial Star.”

The nomination list was unveiled in late October and she took to social media to ask for votes, touting herself as the most followed Ugandan Tiktoker with over five million followers on the short video hosting site.

The E! People Choice Awards recognizes outstanding figures in the entertainment and lifestyle turf globally.

The award ceremony will broadcast Live on American lifestyle TV, E! and NBC on December 7, 2022. 

You may also like

Zari avoids Diamond in SA, opts for photoshoot

Kanye West allegedly showed nude pictures of ex Kim Kardashian to employees

Diamond’s mother reveals he is dating Zuchu

I just hate men who disrespect women-Sheebah

Harmonize’s ex-girlfriend off the market

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies, aged 49

Rema predicted Kenzo’s Grammy several years ago

Chris Brown hints at upcoming Christmas Single

Harmonize, Kajala expecting child together

Ugandans showed me too much love- Sipho Mabuse

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.