Tiktoker Angella Namubiru wins E! People’s Choice award

By Ahmad Muto

Tiktoker Angella Summer Namubiru (@angellasummernamu on TikTok) has bagged an award at the 2022 E! People’s Choice Awards. She won the highly competitive African Social Star category where she initially appeared dwarfed by some of Africa’s widely celebrated figures.

Big Brother Naija winner and alumni, Liquorose Afije (Nigeria), actress Ama Qamata (South Africa), socialite Dr. Shaun Mkhize (South Africa), Judy Da Conceicao (Angola), socialite Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), and fashion designer Swanky Jerry (Nigeria) are the contenders she beat to the award.

On social media, she shared the winner’s artwork with the caption: “What a great news my fellow Ugandans, let’s celebrate this Uganda, we are winners of the @peopleschoice awards 2022 #AfricanSocial Star.”

The nomination list was unveiled in late October and she took to social media to ask for votes, touting herself as the most followed Ugandan Tiktoker with over five million followers on the short video hosting site.

The E! People Choice Awards recognizes outstanding figures in the entertainment and lifestyle turf globally.

The award ceremony will broadcast Live on American lifestyle TV, E! and NBC on December 7, 2022.