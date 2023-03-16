Thursday, March 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News TikTok facing ban on UK govt devices
World News

TikTok facing ban on UK govt devices

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

TikTok is to be banned from UK government phones, the British media reported on Thursday, before an expected statement to parliament.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden is to address MPs later on the “security of government devices”, according to the parliamentary schedule.

There was no immediate confirmation, but the BBC and Sky News reported that a ban on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app was imminent.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office has kept tight-lipped this week when asked repeatedly about security concerns.

On a visit to the United States on Monday, Sunak said the government took the “security of devices seriously.”

“We also look at what our allies are doing,” he added.

The Sunday Times last weekend reported that cyber-security experts had advised the government to recommend the removal.

TikTok is owned by China’s ByteDance and has long insisted that it does not keep data in China or share it with Beijing.

A British ban on the app on official devices would follow ones in the European Union, as well as in the United States.

US officials have said that if TikTok parted ways with ByteDance, it would avoid a wider national ban.

On Thursday, the foreign ministry in Beijing called on Washington to stop “unreasonably suppressing” TikTok, which claims more than a billion global users.

“The US has so far failed to produce evidence that TikTok threatens US national security,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters.

You may also like

Stormy Daniels meets US prosecutors in Trump probe — lawyer

Meta axes another 10,000 jobs in new round of cuts

In Iraq, Saddam Hussein’s aging superyachts attest to legacy of excess, war

BBC reaches deal with Gary Lineker after Twitter row

Oscars red carpet: Smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

After 40+ years in showbiz, Jamie Lee Curtis strikes Oscars gold

Police investigates death of South African rapper Costa Titch

Adidas stuck with Yeezy gear after dropping Kanye

Spain court orders man to pay ex-wife for 25 yrs of housework

Shaw sorry for ’embarrassing’ Man Utd collapse at Liverpool

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.