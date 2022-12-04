Monday, December 5, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Ticha Ticha organises charity event with style
Top News

Ticha Ticha organises charity event with style

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

Bukedde’s Ticha Ticha has joined the bandwagon of celebrities organising shows in the name of charity.

On Friday, December 2, he organised a charity fashion show at Kenlon Hotel in Mengo, Kampala dubbed Black Fashion Party under the theme Charity, Style And Fashion.

The event started at 8:00pm with great entertainment from Eddy Yawe, Ssuuna Ben, DJ Shiru, Green Daddy and many others.

Ibrahim Kawuki aka Ticha Ticha, who was accompanied on the stage at 11:00pm by Pastor Wilson Bugembe, told the guests that the event was aimed at supporting the needy and not forgetting fashion.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe and Ticha Ticha (centre) during the charity show in Mengo on December 2, 2022. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

Dressed in black as per the dress code, Ticha Ticha revealed that this was going to be an annual event.

In his speech, he called on stage a woman from Masaka whose child needed sh2m for an eye surgery.

Ticha Ticha contributed some money towards the eye surgery, while Joseph Kiggundu, popularly known as Job Links, the guest of honour, cleared the rest.

Ticha Ticha later knelt down to thank God for the gift of life and talent.

Job Links (centre) interacting with Ticha Ticha’s relatives

You may also like

Gayaza Christians surprise archdeacon with Prado after school gives him Harrier

Eddy Kenzo claims Muzaata asked him to be kind to Rema’s husband

Sheikh Muzaata remembered with prayers, son of second wife Bugirita made heir

Journalists, social media influencers treated to “Fiesta Experience”

US Mission hails Kenzo on Grammy nomination as ‘Hopozishon’ sulks

Vehicle rams into Lord Mayor Lukwago’s residence, one arrested

Children outwit Stella Nyanzi, meet dad after 15 years

Speaker Among meets global boxing boss

SA’s Costa Titch, Nigerian Ruger to headline end-of-year concert

Mobetto attacks Diamond Platnumz over denying son’s paternity

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.