Ticha Ticha organises charity event with style

By Dickson Ndugwa

Bukedde’s Ticha Ticha has joined the bandwagon of celebrities organising shows in the name of charity.

On Friday, December 2, he organised a charity fashion show at Kenlon Hotel in Mengo, Kampala dubbed Black Fashion Party under the theme Charity, Style And Fashion.

The event started at 8:00pm with great entertainment from Eddy Yawe, Ssuuna Ben, DJ Shiru, Green Daddy and many others.

Ibrahim Kawuki aka Ticha Ticha, who was accompanied on the stage at 11:00pm by Pastor Wilson Bugembe, told the guests that the event was aimed at supporting the needy and not forgetting fashion.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe and Ticha Ticha (centre) during the charity show in Mengo on December 2, 2022. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

Dressed in black as per the dress code, Ticha Ticha revealed that this was going to be an annual event.

In his speech, he called on stage a woman from Masaka whose child needed sh2m for an eye surgery.

Ticha Ticha contributed some money towards the eye surgery, while Joseph Kiggundu, popularly known as Job Links, the guest of honour, cleared the rest.

Ticha Ticha later knelt down to thank God for the gift of life and talent.