Thursday Music Review – Down Memory Lane: Vitamin – Lilliane Mbabazi

By Dennis Asiimwe

Lilliane’s vocal ability is so natural, she was the breakout start from Blu*3 that we all expected to succeed with a solo career.

As soon as the group split up, she dived into live music performances, which was smart – it helped her finesse those Janis Joplin vocals of hers that walk a fine line between raspy and soulful.

Vitamin was the sort of campy pop song that Mowzey Radio had made his signature tune, one that would be gobbled up by the public, corny lyrics and all. I am pretty sure he wrote it, and of course it was public knowledge that he and Lilliane were dating. The video for the song caught the public off-guard though, because it featured Lilliane rollicking with Weasel, Mowzey Radio’s partner in musical crime. It was a little disorienting, but it was a stroke of marketing genius.

And Weasel made the most of his cameo, bringing his ragamuffin delivery with significant oomph to the song. I miss that side of his music.

Vitamin was the quintessential pop song, instantly recognizable, with a catchy hook, written by a hugely popular and talented song writer and artiste for an artiste he was dating, with a video featuring that artiste’s close collaborator. The public lapped it up.

It is also a testament to the song’s quality that it has aged well – Lilliane hardly misses a live music performance without whipping out Vitamin, and the crowd always goes wild. You know you have a great track on your hands when the people hold on to it, like it’s a favorite memory.