Thursday Music Review- Down memory lane: Sembera-Irene Ntale

By Dennis Asiimwe

This particular type of song is somehow a staple in our music industry, the love song with the unashamedly and pointedly unabashed female antagonist who is targeting an apparently unaware male love interest.

And in case you are not able to get the point, the song’s music video emphasizes it cheerfully.

This was the peak of Irene’s association with Swangz Avenue, and the two seemed to be happy with the direction they were headed in at this point. The song had a delightful, old school rumba groove to it, and also had a nice laid back feel to it that gave off a comfy vibe to it. It charmed the pants off the charts of course, garnering some significant radio and TV airplay (the music video for Sembera was quality).

Irene’s vocals also particularly suited this song, with that whole girl-next-door quality she brings to her singing. The song’s obvious band-in-studio-session approach also made it a favorite for live bands to cover at weddings and during live music performances around the city, further spreading its popularity. It also, somewhat predictably, made the playlists of Kwanjula ceremonies around Kampala, a city which seems to be fascinated by this sort of event.

The composition of Sembera also follows a proven formula: song and verse, directed by simplicity and homeliness, making for a memorable melody. Because of this, Sembera was both her biggest hit commercially but also the song that defined her peak with Swangz Avenue. The fact that the production style seemed to be inspired by Elly Wamala, or seemed like a tribute to him, also helped this song work with older audiences.

A song for the hopeless romantic, if nothing else – either way, one that has aged well.