Thug Life: Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to build Tupac monument

By Kampala Sun writer

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has vowed to build a statue of the late American rapper Tupac Shakur in his hometown of New York City.

One of the most loved rappers of his generation, Tupac Shakur was gunned down in 1996 at the age of 25.

Muhoozi is one of his big fans. He has promised to stretch his arms to America to build Tupac’s statue.

According to Muhoozi, Tupac was the greatest African singer of his generation and he needs to be remembered. He said if his people haven’t built his statue, he is ready to do that for them as a fan.

“If our beloved brothers and sisters in the USA have not built a great statue for our generation’s greatest African singer, I want to help. I want to build a statue of Tupac in his hometown. May the great man rest in peace!” he tweeted.

Muhoozi’s belated attempt might be the news Tupac fans have been waiting for.  The fans don’t seem to approve of statues built in the late rapper’s honour.

In 2022, a Twitter user posted a photo of the statue in question onto her timeline and claimed the statue that was meant to portray the All Eyez on Me rapper has inconsistencies.

Twitter users were quick to point out the inconsistencies between the rapper and the statue’s facial features.

