Thrilling Arua One FM Garimoshi drive climaxes

By Robert Adiga

Arua One FM Garimoshi promotions drive ended in Arua city on Friday evening, attracting thousands of fans and supporters of the Vision Group radio station.

Various listeners expressed their excitement and gratitude to the station for organizing the event that enabled them to interact with its staff.

The Garimoshi campaign kicked off on Monday at Odamacaku market on the border with DR Congo. It continued to Kubala market in Terego district, Yumbe town and Kampala market in Arua district, before climaxing in Arua city centre.

The activation has attracted thousands of excited loyal listeners and has seen Arua public playground in the business centre of the city become a centre of attraction and epicentre of excitement.

Listeners sang and danced alongside the local artists and dancers from Kampala.

Driwaru, one of the winners trying out her prized bicycle. Photo by Robert Adiga

The activation has also seen hundreds of listeners win prizes from Arua One FM and key partner Prestige Margarine, including bicycles, T-shirts, soap and margarine.

Johnson Anguzu from Mvara and Rachael Obicoru from Aliba in Ayivu West Division said the station is a preferred choice for them and their families.

George Malaria, the head of the promotions programme, said the purpose of the Garimoshi drive was to reward the loyal fans with various gifts.

Grace Lekuru, the station manager Arua One, thanked the fans and supporters of the radio for making the Garimoshi a success. She pledged to bring more exciting listener engagements in the near future.

Arua-based artiste, Hot G entertains the crowd at the activation. Photo by Robert Adiga

Hajji Yassin Kazibwe, the manager of Chapa General Enterprises, dealers in Prestige Margarine and lead partner in the activation, said this is their sixth year running in the partnership with Garimoshi.

He committed to continue working with Vision Group and Arua One in particular to ensure success in the rig activation.

He said the activation has made business sense to them, especially in the West Nile region, a reason they continue to support and partner with Arua One.

The rig-truck activation now heads to Acholi sub-region, where the listeners of Rupiny FM, also of Vision Group, will also get a feel of the radio in their areas.