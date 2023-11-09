Three Ugandan actors bag roles in Nigerian blockbuster movie

By Hussein Kiganda

Three Ugandan filmmakers, Steve T Ayeny, Izaek Ekuka, and Fredrick Achura, have taken the lead in the production of a Nigerian blockbuster movie titled “OffShoot,” produced by Oluwatoyin Adewumi and Benjamin Abejide Adeniran.

Regarding how they secured these roles, Ayeny informed The New Vision that one of the project’s producers, Oluwatoyin Adewumi, was impressed by his movie “Kony Order From Above,” which was nominated at The African Film and Arts Festival (TAFF) in the USA.

Despite the initial plan to meet being thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic, they finally connected when his movie “Beautiful Ashes” received a nomination at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) in Nigeria. He revealed that when the producer asked him to be part of the project, he recommended that along him, his Director of Photography (DoP), Izaek Ekuka, and Assistant Director (AD), Fredrick Achura be considered to work on the project.

Ayeny and Ekuka view this project as an opportunity to pave the way for many other international projects, potentially propelling them into the global market, given the impressive track record of the producers, who have previously had their movies featured on major streaming platforms such as Netflix.

“This is a miracle to me because Oluwatoyin Adewumi has about five movies on Netflix and other prominent platforms. This gives me hope that our work can transcend boundaries too. After this project, I have had the opportunity to meet influential people and have received calls from various international filmmakers,” Ayeny affirmed.

“Earning from this project has exceeded my expectations. It has allowed me to gain insights into the cultural diversity of West African film, as well as hands-on experience in understanding their successful strategies, which we can use to empower ourselves and aim for greater success in the global film arena. I have also been in touch with other producers regarding this project,” Ekuka added.

Based on his understanding of what Nigerians say about Ugandans and the potential contributions of Ugandan filmmakers, Ayeny remains optimistic that Uganda could become the leading talent exporter in the next ten years. He believes there is still an abundance of untapped raw talent that can be harnessed to its full potential.

Both Ekuka and Ayeny advocate for Ugandan filmmakers to focus on creating authentic Ugandan and African stories that are compelling enough to captivate international audiences. They emphasize that this approach will help expand their market reach.

“Let us narrate our stories the Ugandan way and remain true to ourselves. We need to produce stories that people outside the country would be eager to watch and return for more,” Ekuka emphasized.

Ayeny urged Ugandan filmmakers to view filmmaking not only as a passion but also as a viable business that can attract corporate entities. He observed that in Nigeria, entities such as banks provide loans to filmmakers.

“Ugandans should start treating film as a business. It’s time to shift the focus from passion alone to business considerations. Write a story with a business perspective,” Ayeny suggested.

While Ayeny is renowned for movies like “Kony Order From Above,” “Beautiful Ashes,” and “The Ring,” among others, Izaek Ekuka has made significant contributions to major Ugandan projects such as “Tembele,” “The Passenger,” and “Stain,” among others.

“Offshoot” is an all-cast Nigerian feature film set in Lagos, exploring the challenges and battles against drug abuse and business scandals in Nigeria. The movie is scheduled for its first release at the Africa International Film Festival on November 8, 2023, in Nigeria.