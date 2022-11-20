Thousands take part in MTN Marathon 2022

By Steven Denis Matege

The MTN Marathon has been held today (November 20, 2022) in Kampala city with resounding success.

The event, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, saw several high-profile persons take part in it, including Kampala Capital City Authority executive director Dorothy Kisaka and health ministry permanent secretary Diana Atwine.

This year’s proceeds from the MTN Marathon shall be used to upgrade maternal newborn services in four selected health facilities in several parts of Uganda.

Some of the health facilities that are set to benefit from the marathon, include Kaabong Health Centre III in Karamoja region, Kachumbala Health Centre III in the Teso region, as well as Kampala-based health centres: Kisenyi Health Centre III and Kawaala Health Centre III.



Return after a two-year break

The marathon has returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19-induced restrictions that rendered it untenable to be held.

MTN Uganda launched the marathon on October 10, 2022, together with its partners: Huawei, Stanbic bank, Vision Group, Rwenzori, NBS TV and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) under the theme: Run for Babies.

Along the way, other corporations have stepped in to boost the success of the marathon with the latest being Prudential Assurance Uganda alongside its healthcare partners handing over a shillings 70 million cheque to MTN senior brand and communications manager Martin Sebuliba at a function in Kampala city on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.