Thousands of varsity students gather to worship God at Kyambogo

By Sarah Nabakooza

Thousands of students from over 50 universities and other education institutions from different parts of the country and the diaspora congregated at Kyambogo University on Friday, November 11, to praise, worship and pray to God.

“The stories of universities are changing from the slapdash students lost in drugs, alcohol and sex to students and staff members who are praying, fasting, preaching and miracles happening in classrooms,” Grace Lubega, the vision bearer of Phaneroo Ministries, said at the gathering.

He urged students to refuse to settle for the ordinary and predictable kind of living even when they are still at university by availing themselves to God and connecting to the limitless supply of the anointing that shall influence this generation to the glory of God.

“Every student is supposed to change the world and make a mark because of the anointing operating on each life. There is no excuse to execute the God-given purpose in this world, especially by leaving behind all past stories that have been a hindrance to the function and responsibility and, therefore, plug into the all-sufficient power of God,” Lubega said.

Grace Lubega, the vision bearer of Phaneroo Ministries, addressing the youth at the gathering at Kyambogo University on November 11, 2022

Lubega added that the anointing of God is available without measure and He is looking for the believer who is able to believe it and receive it regardless of their age, as well as pay the price for this gospel, especially as early as university levels.

Brian Mucho, the head of the Manifest Fellowship, the organising partner of the conference, applauded Lubega for giving young people a chance to serve God in different institutions of learning and said this was the beginning of bigger gatherings of young people in future.

At the conference, an altar call was made that saw hundreds receive Christ.

Different gospel artistes like Levixone, Becky Worship, Dreign, Kajambiya, Zabuuri and Ivan TIT entertained the young people as they danced and sang along.