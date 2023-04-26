Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Those that don't like 'Bailando' aren't the target audience – Vinka

By Ahmad Muto

While appearing on Bukedde TV’s Akayisanyo on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, singer Vinka responded to the pointed criticism her last music project titled Bailando has received. The mother of one told the critics that they are not part of the target audience and should, therefore, find other songs that suit their taste. Alternatively, she suggested her other song Nina that should possibly nurse their frustration.

“You don’t like Bailando, you are not the target audience. Try listening to Nina,” she said.

Recall shortly after the release of Bailando, singer Victor Ruz bashed it, saying it is a terribly written piece, but conceded that it is a good song.

Ruz, who is also a songwriter in his own right, had his opinion received with mixed reactions.

While on an interview with a different media house, Vinka claimed not to know anybody by the name Victor Ruz.

Released on April 13, 2023, Bailando debuted on Apple Music’s Top hits playlist. And the song has over 300,000 views on media streaming platform YouTube.

