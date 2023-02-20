Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News This generation buys views online, Chamilli to Kenzo on Philly Lutaaya remarks
Top News

This generation buys views online, Chamilli to Kenzo on Philly Lutaaya remarks

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone has weighed in on the fray following singer Eddy Kenzo’s remark that he has better music than the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya.

According to Chameleone, Lutaaya’s was not a digital generation, so the comparison is misguided.

He explained that even his generation was not digital and the person who marketed their music across the continent was the late businessman, Kasiwukira (Eriya Bugembe), who would pack cassette tapes on trucks and spread them all over East Africa all the way to Southern Africa, without any digital assistance.

“My generation did music and Kasiwukira would load them on trucks going to Dar-es-salaam, Mwanza, Zambia all the way to South Africa. Not to brag, but we chartered private jets when there was no Instagram. I’m older than Instagram, older than Facebook. Our generation was not digital,” Chameleone explained.

For that, he noted that Kenzo missed the argument by a mile, because also for the many local Christmas songs available, Lutaaya’s receives the most airplay so comparing YouTube numbers with Lutaaya’s generation in an argument is flawed.

The Wale Wale singer also added that the practice of buying followers and likes on social media is very common among artistes, so the numbers on digital platforms should not be used as a yardstick for such a comparison.

“Today on YouTube you can buy followers, likes and that is why artistes scare us that they have uploaded a video and in a day and got 10 million views. I know how they do it, but I want to be organic.”

Lutaaya, Chameleone said, also only had his records on cassette, except Alone and Frightened that was the only one on Compact Disk (CD).  

Chameleone made the remarks while appearing on the YouTube channel of media personality Isaac Katende alias Kasuku.

Last week, Kenzo became the subject of public uproar after he suggested that he is better than late singer Philly Lutaaya because his songs have over 100 million views on YouTube yet Lutaaya’s have at most one million views.

You may also like

Maddox Sematimba: From reggae’s bad boy to most sought-after artiste

Nagirinya murder suspect convicted

Big Brother Titans: Marvin and Yaya evicted

Dancer Kamo Mphela coming to Kampala for street rave

Six years of Roast and Rhyme in pictures

Entebbe Grade B Hospital: Intern nurse held over alleged rape of gynaecology...

Pearlwood petitions URSB over copyright

Navio remakes late Elly Wamala’s song ‘Hamadi’

iKon Awards: Nominees treated to brunch

Why court stopped sale of late tycoon BMK’s property

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.