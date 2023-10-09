Thieves break into Kyotera church, make off with offertory

By Ruth Nassaazi

Thieves have broken into Manyama Catholic sub-parish church, Matale Parish in Lwankoni sub-county, Kyotera district and made off with church property, including an unspecified sum in offertory collections.

A youth leader at the sub-parish, Paul Ssempa, said early on Sunday morning, they went to open the church to prepare for Sunday Mass only to realise that the main door of the church had been broken.

On opening it, they found out that many of the church’s properties had been stolen, including the offertory box, amplifiers, microphones and a piano.

Ssempa said the amplifiers, microphones and piano had been bought by the Christians after some of them complained of difficulty in following Mass proceedings.

“As a community, this incident has left us in fear since it had never happened. We pray to God to punish those thieves,” he said.

Christians appealed to the Police to apprehend the suspects so they to face the long arm of the law.

Harriet Namayanja, a councillor at Lwankoni sub-county, said in their community, there are many thieves, but it is very bad that they have broken into the church.

Namayanja accused the youth who don’t want to work and only want free things. According to her, many youth spend all their time gambling and loitering around the village.

Make off with sh20m of village savings

It is alleged that the same thieves after stealing from the church, went on to Angel Namuwawu’s home in the same village and broke the village saving box and made off with sh20m that belonged to the village saving group of Eyeterekera Pewosa. The savings group had plans of sharing the funds at end of the year.

According to Namuwawu, the group trusted her to keep the money since the banks are very far from where they reside.

Manyama LC1 chairperson Denis Tamale said he receives cases of theft daily basis, but the Police have not acted yet.

Greater Masaka Police spokesperson Jamada Wandera said Police are hunting for the thieves and that investigations are ongoing.