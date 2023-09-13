Theatre generals laud UNCC lights technician Leonard Okware for 38 years of service

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned lights technician and expert Leonard Okware, who announced his retirement from the National Theatre at the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) on September 8, 2023, has received widespread acclaim from theatre legends for his outstanding contributions to theatre.

Numerous theatre figures praised him as the cornerstone of the National Theatre, emphasising the critical role of lighting in stage productions, particularly in aligning with the thematic elements portrayed in stage plays.

Speaking to New Vision, they also commended Okware for his unwavering commitment to his craft, his exemplary discipline, and the warm hospitality he extended to all who came to showcase their productions at the theatre.

Philip Luswata, who initially worked alongside Okware before later becoming his mentor at the university, lauded his humility, which facilitated meaningful connections with individuals from diverse backgrounds, despite his seniority in the theatre industry.

“I have known Mr. Okware since my early days at the National Theatre when I aspired to become a prominent actor. During that time, the theatre hierarchy was still quite pronounced, and approaching senior figures like him required earning that privilege. It was when he worked his lighting magic during 30 Years of Bananas, in which I had a role, that I had the opportunity to get closer to him and enter his sphere. This marked the beginning of a mentorship and friendship that ultimately led me to pursue technical theater, with a bias on stage lighting, as my major during my university studies,” Luswata recounted.

“Our paths crossed once more when we encountered each other at the university, years later, where I was the teacher, and he had returned for further education. Giving instructions to my senior, whose wealth of experience I acknowledged to be greater than mine, was no small task. However, his humility always made it manageable. I firmly believe that an artist does not retire until their heart stops. Therefore, we will continue to demand his artistry because many of us hold immense respect for what we know he is capable of producing,” he concluded.

Retired National Theatre lights technician Leonard Okware poses for a photo at the National Theatre before the screening of his play ‘Blood Rivals’ at the National Theatre on September 7, 2023

Director, stage manager, and actor John Segawa shared insights about his long-standing collaboration with Okware, dating back to 1994 when they worked together on a stage production titled Order Kiragiro. During this production, Okware served as the technician responsible for lighting.

Segawa expressed his admiration for Okware’s unwavering professionalism and his exceptional ability to share his knowledge generously with those in need. He emphasised that in all his years of working alongside Okware, he had never witnessed him lose his temper, even in the face of occasional challenges.

Segawa labelled Okware as a true blessing to the world of theatre and the broader art industry, stating that no gesture can adequately match the contributions Okware has made to the field.

“I have never seen him angry. Even if there were issues here and there, you would not hear him raise his voice at any of us. I think he was a blessing to theatre and there is nothing we can give him that matches what he has given to theatre and the art industry,” Segawa said.

Segawa’s only concern, he confided, was whether Okware had managed to mentor a successor capable of filling his shoes, as the thought of a theatre world without someone as skilled and dedicated as Okware was a worrying prospect.

“My only worry now is if he managed to mentor someone like him to fit in his shoes otherwise, it will not be the same without him,” Segawa added.

Another theater professional, Aganza Kisaka, a playwright, theatre producer, and actress, shared her own experiences with Okware.

She first crossed paths with him during the production of a stage play titled The Betrothal, by Joshua Mali, many years ago. Their relationship deepened when they both became educators at The Tebere Arts Foundation, with Okware specialising in light design while Kisaka pursued acting.

Kisaka fondly remembered Okware’s approachable and inclusive demeanor, which attracted numerous young talents to him. She was particularly impressed by his willingness to impart knowledge and mentor aspiring artists in various ways.

In her words, “Nothing seemed to perturb or dampen Okware’s spirits, and he consistently displayed enthusiasm for his work and dedication to serving the artistic community.” Kisaka expressed her confidence in approaching Okware whenever she had a project, as he consistently extended a warm welcome.

The production manager at UNCC, Andrew Lwanga Ssebaggala, who served as Okware’s supervisor, revealed that despite being Okware’s boss at the centre, he was also once Okware’s student.

Ssebaggala admitted that it had always been a challenge for him to supervise his own mentor.

“I first met him in 2000 while I was still a student at Makerere University. I frequently visited the National Theatre to practise, and he became my mentor. He imparted his knowledge to me and most of my colleagues at the theatre, teaching us nearly everything we know. Eventually, I completed my education and assumed the role of his supervisor. I must say, supervising my senior was not an easy task. I am grateful to him for always making it manageable,” Ssebaggala recalled.

“Regarding his work ethic, Okware consistently arrived on time and displayed remarkable discipline. He firmly believed in supporting the director’s vision, rather than imposing his own ideas. He has contributed to over 10,000 projects at the theatre, and we continue to regard him as our mentor. I became his supervisor because he trained me exceptionally well and shaped me into the professional I am today,” Ssebaggala added.

The executive director at UNCC, Francis Peter Ojede, praised Okware as a luminary behind the scenes, responsible for many of the theatre’s achievements, with his work speaking for itself.

“While he might not have always been visible in the theatre, he was the mastermind behind those lights you see. He consistently worked his magic in the production room,” he stated.

Ojede also mentioned that the centre is actively working on constructing several other centres across the country and intends to train numerous youth who can assume the roles that Okware has held over the years.