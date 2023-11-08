The world needs powerful and relatable stories- filmmaker Nathan Magoola

By Hussein Kiganda

Nathan Magoola, the producer of the popular TV drama series “Prestige,” urged Ugandan filmmakers focus on the strength of the story which creating movies that could attract sponsors. Speaking at the “Opportunities Are Here” project by the European Union, on November 6, 2023, Magoola emphasized the significance of a compelling story in selling a movie, regardless of the initial funding.

According to Magoola, despite the widespread notion that film projects require substantial financial resources, the real essence lies in the power of the narrative. He highlighted the scarcity of captivating stories and suggested that having a strong story line is the key to securing funding.

“The reality is that there are a lot of entities who are interested in stories. Stories are very scarce commodities, so, what you need first is to have a good story and then you are guaranteed funding,” Magoola said.

Acknowledging the costly nature of filmmaking, the filmmaker underscored the necessity for significant investments to succeed in the industry. With his involvement in prominent projects such as “Beloved,” “Felistas Fable,” “Walk With Me,” “Reflection,” and “Divizions,” Magoola is regarded as one of the fortunate Ugandans contributing to the country’s thriving television landscape.

The “Opportunities Are Here” project, an initiative by the European Union and the International Trade Center, aims to empower and cultivate the creative potential of African youth.