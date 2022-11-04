The Voice Africa music competition comes to Uganda

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Uganda has many talented people, but many of these have been lacking a platform on which to share their talent with the world.

There have been singing competitions in Uganda before, and many people have emerged as great musicians with a startup capital for those that win. Now enter The Voice Africa.

The Voice Africa is here in Uganda. It is a strictly musical show, where individuals showcase their vocal skills and ability. Contestants are allowed to sing any song of their choice in any Ugandan language.

In Africa, Nigeria was the pilot country for the country.

The competition has also been taken to other countries like Niger, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Madagascar, Seychelles, Rep of Congo, Chad, Rwanda, DR Congo, and Gabon.

The Voice Africa Season One is open to Ugandans who are above 18 years of age and have lived in the country for 12 consecutive months prior to the date of registration.

Registration began on Friday, October 21 and will close on Thursday, November 10, at midnight.

Activation points have been set up in different areas of the country like Jinja, Mbale, Masaka, Gulu and Arua to help people register.

Auditions will be held in Kampala and Gulu and selected participants will be flown to Nigeria for vocals.

How participants can register

If you are auditioning as a duo or trio, you will have to register individually first.

After registration is completed, a member of your group will then sign in and add you and the other members to his/her profile as a band.

If your online registration is successful, you will receive a message confirming receipt of your application. All applications will be processed, and if shortlisted for the blind audition, you will receive an audition invitation with details on your email/mobile phone.

The overall winner will receive $100,000 (about sh380m) and a recording contract with Universal Studios.

Each of the selected participants from each country will also be awarded $5,000 (about sh19m) and some Airtel goodies.

Create an account via the official website (www.thevoice.africa), upload a one-minute, 20Mb video of yourself singing without any instrument and one must have an active Airtel number registered in their legal name.