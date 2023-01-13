The Troubled Soul: Wedding or extortion meetings?

By Dee Wakashaka

Every time the poignant reality of me living in a country which hoards hypnotists emerges, I wish that my ex could come back, and rapture my feelings again!

It’s really irksome that these chaps deliberately dupe us into thinking that contributing to their weddings is a joint investment of sorts, whose dividends we eventually share equally!

Personally, I interpret this as a scum orchestrated by a couple. They begin by inviting you for an auction of sorts, engage you in mind games and successfully get you entangled in corporate heist!

Pardon my stupidity, but why weren’t we consulted before they met, swapped bodily fluids and eventually took a decision to legalise their nocturnal rendezvous?

As fate has it, a close friend invited me to his trading place the other day, to which I obliged for old time’s sake. Well, being the sharp chap I am… oh, so I thought… first I headed to the bank, to break down my ka 50k into 20k, 10k, 5k and 1k denominations. To get ready for the games.

Later, I headed out to the venue, which I found already jammed with familiar faces. After sharing pleasantries with the mugole… obviously donning a dollar sign smile… I settled in next to Miss Booty. Within a short while, the trading kicked off.

First, the MC asked everyone present to fish out 10k as a token of friendship to the mugole! Aha! Then it was 20k, to thank the Lord for keeping us alive! The dealing carried on with fines for this and that, to the extent of even fining forces of nature, like coughing or using the bathroom! How can you charge someone for involuntary actions all in the name of enriching yourself?

Anyhow, in the end, mbu the sharp me ended up broke, angry, hungry and in regret of ever stepping foot there! My jua kali 50k would have been enough to buy me dinner, waragi and even remain with tranzi for the next day! I have allowed, I am a wedding hypnotist victim.

However, the next time I am involving myself in this emotional robbery, is if it’s me getting married! This left me wondering, couldn’t they have at least just updated us on the preparations and given us pledge cards? That way, I would have remained with some ka money to confuse Miss Booty with drinks and maybe even etch a way into her heart… aha!