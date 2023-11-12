The Trevor Noah tourism ad that has divided Ugandans

By Ahmad Muto

Social media users across the continent got one thing uniting them online – Trevor Noah, the South African comedian, now tourism influencer who has become the subject of the unceasing online recreational outrage. This was after it emerged South Africa’s Tourism Business Council took on a tourism campaign with the comedian as its face. The five-minute video that was released on Thursday, November 9, shows him responding to questions from tourists laced with comic flavour.

The major cause of the outrage is claims he will receive Sh6.6 billion (R33 million) for the ad. This forced South Africa’s Tourism minister Patricia de Lille to deny the claims but she has not revealed how much the former Daily Show host will pocket. Trevor Noah himself responded to the online storm over the promotional video. He told South Africa’s East Coast Radio that he wasn’t receiving that much for the video and it was not a government initiative. According to him, stakeholders in the hospitality business seeking to promote destination South Africa contacted him.

Meanwhile Ugandans are as divided as South Africans on the matter, though for different reasons. While some argued that Uganda is not doing enough and suggested names of those capable of promoting destination Ugandans, others just argued that tourism is not an area of interest to compel stakeholders to invest as much as the alleged figure Noah is set to pocket. E! People’s Choice Award winner Angella Summer Namubiru, online content creator Uncle Mo, Cinematographer Loukman Ali, Influencer Lucy Smize, The Ghetto Kids, comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi, comedienne Anne Kansiime, and athelete Joshua Cheptegei are some of the names.

One prominent city socialite reacted: “One thing I know is The Ministry of Tourism in Uganda is using the wrong marketing strategies to promote Uganda for sometime now. I have genuinely wanted to share a couple of ideas to(sic) them but in vain, the say Uganda is the Pearl of Africa but does the rest of the world know…”

“South Africa has been pushing this ‘My South Africa’ campaign for a while now. I’m not sure why Ugandans are latching onto this particular video & using it to criticize @TourismBoardUg & @MTWAUganda. I think UTB is rising. It has some cool initiatives in the works. Have fun!” wrote another in defence of efforts to promote destination Uganda.