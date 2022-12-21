The Terminal Kampala announces three-day music experience

By Alex Balimwikungu

Terminal Music Record has announced a three- days music and experiential festival dubbed The Terminal Kampala.

The Terminal Kampala will happen in Uganda starting on December 30th up to January 1st 2023 and it is the biggest party experience this festive season.

After happening in countries like Kuwait, Oman, The UK and Kenya, the first ever Ugandan edition will happen this year.

The announcement was made at Skyz Hotel Naguru by Daniel Ebo and Chris Bitti, the organisers of the three days event.

The festival will feature 25 artists of which 10 international artists across Africa and Europe performing alongside Ugandan acts.

Camidoh is set to be part of the 3-day music experience. File photo.

The artists confirmed for the Terminal Kampala include Camidoh from Ghana, DopeNation from Ghana , Ya Levis from France, Marioo from Tanzania, Shasha from Zimbabwe, Black Motion from South Africa, DJ Edu from London and DJ Lochive from South Africa among others. Ugandan performers include Sheebah Karungi, Kataleya and Kandle, Ykee Benda, Fik Fameica DJ Shiru, DJ Bankrobber, DJ Lito, DJ Naselow, DJ Zato, DJ Nimrod among others.

Ghanaian stars Dope Nation will be in the country at the dawn of a new year. Instagram photo.



According to Daniel Ebo, the festival will bring you the artists you know and love and also introduce new artists and music that you may not be familiar with, but would enjoy.

“We are also here to support the Ugandan entertainment industry and aim to contribute through creating employment, working with young entrepreneurs, SME’s and sharing the knowledge and experience we have gained from our previous events and bringing something special that focuses on a heightened consumer experience,” he said.

Ugandan star Fik Fameica is expected tp lead the cast of Ugandan performers.



The event is categorised in three different themes and different artists will perform on different days. The first day, December 30th is dubbed “Young and Sexy” at Cricket Oval will feature Marioo, DopeNation, Kataleya and Kandle and DJs Maker Breaker, Shiru and Lito entertain revellers.

The second day (31st December) dubbed is “Into ‘23” as it will usher Ugandans into 2023. Also Happening at Cricket Oval, featured music acts are Camidoh, Ya Elvis, Shasha, DJs Edu, DJ Zato, DJ Naselow Dan Don and DJ Nimrod. This day will also see a display of fireworks at midnight to welcome a new year.

This event is a highly experiential one starting at 5pm to allow our attendees to dive into thrilling adventures at the experiential area and witness a spectacular transition into 2023.

The last day of the event called “the Big Chill” will take place at Skyz Hotel Naguru featuring Black Motion, DJs Bankrobber and Kash Pro. More of a chilled, sophisticated event, The Big Chill is the perfect place to celebrate the New year in style.

Dj Shiru is expected to entertain at Lugogo Cricket Oval. File photo.



The Terminal Kampala has promised a world class event production and according to Chris Bitti, besides the music, the event experience is what sets the Terminal Kampala apart from other events. From experiential games to using technology to run the event, to a properly themed event, I believe that we are raising the bar. You’ll really just have to come and see. Words fail.

An economy ticket (General) goes for Shs 50,000 early bird and 75,000 at the gate on 30th December and 1st January. On 31st December the ticket goes for 70,000shs early bird and 100,000 at the gate. 2 Day Economy passes are also available and goes for Shs 90,000 early bird and 120,000 at the gate and would be valid for the 30th & 31st December.

A business class ticket (VIP) on 30th and 1st January and VIP goes for 150,000shs and Shs 200,000 on31st December