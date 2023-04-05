The real money is in online streams, not stage performances- Bruno K

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno K is aggressively carrying on with his activism, preaching against music stakeholders he claims have exploited the fact that not many artistes are tech savvy. This was after he recovered his YouTube channel that was suspended for three years, following complaints by his former record label, Black Market Records over copyright infringement.

It should be recalled that at the height of his fight with the label in 2021, he claimed they only paid him sh20,000 for his art as proceeds. Now he claims when he received that amount from the label as proceeds from multiple streaming platforms, YouTube alone sent him sh4.6 million.

He has now implored artistes to focus on online streams as much as they do performances, and hold their managers to account.

“That same year, when Black Market Records sent me 20,000/=UGX, YouTube sent 1243uds to my Adsense account. Yet black market was collecting from Spotify, iTunes, boomplay and so many online stores. Take a good look at the Spotify streams for Omuwala yet all I got from that was just 20k Ugandan shillings,” he wrote.

“Am here to warn my fellow Artists please do research and be very vigilant coz people are stealing lots of money from you, especially on these online streams. Most artists only mind about performance dimes, yet the real money is in the streams. Ask your managers and those labels to show you your stats, you will be shocked,” he added.

The Faridah singer regained control over his 33,000 subscriber YouTube Channel last week, and like getting a second chance with something you held so dear, all he has been doing is talking about his views on channel and letting the world know he jumped hoops to get it back.