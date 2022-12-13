The Kampala Terminal Concert to usher Ugandans into 2023

By Kampala Sun Writer

The dawn of the New Year is one that has a plethora of events in town. These “two-year” parties are often crowned with a volley of fireworks at midnight.

This year, after two years of no events caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ugandans will have a three days event that will not only usher them into 2023 but rather take them until the first day of the New Year.

The Kampala Terminal is an event that will bring together 10 international acts from different countries to join Ugandan artistes in the 3- day events.

The first two days of the event will take place at one venue that is the Kampala Cricket Oval and the third and last event will go to Skyz Hotel Naguru. Day one of the event will have performances from Dope Nation from Ghana, Marioo from Tanzania .DJs will include Shiru, Maker Breaker and DJ Lito with music coming in from Kataleya and Kandle, a fast rising music duo in Uganda.

The duo is Black Motion is expected to perform in Uganda at the dawn of the New Year. Courtesy Photo

The set up will stay the same for the second day of the event which will be headlined by Ghanian singer Camidoh, the voice behind the song Sugarcane. Besides Camidoh, there will be other singers like Ya Elvis from France, Sha Sha from Zimbabwe; DJ Edu from Kenya and from Uganda, DJ Nimrod, Naselow Da Don and DJ Zato will also perform.

In the year 2023, the event on January first will move from Cricket Oval Lugogo to Skyz Hotel Naguru where there will be performances from Black Motion, a South African duo, DJ Lochive from South Africa, DJ Bank robber and Kash Pro from Uganda.