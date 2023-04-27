Thursday, April 27, 2023
Famed talk show host Jerry Springer dead

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Jerry Springer Show host Jerry Springer, 79, passed away peacefully at his Chicago home Thursday; his family announced.

The controversial figure had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago.  

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Before becoming an iconic television host, Springer was a politician who served on Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 and became elected as the city’s mayor in 1977. He served one term.

Springer attempted to make it to a higher office in 1982 when he tried to run for the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, but he lost.

Following his political career, Springer became a news anchor before taking on a new role as a talk show host in 1991 when he launched his eponymous series in 1991.

When Springer ended in 2018, the late attorney launched Judge Jerry, which aired for three seasons. He also hosted the Jerry Springer Podcast.

The TV personality’s last appearance on the small screen came last season on The Masked Singer on which he performed as “The Beetle,” singing a Frank Sinatra classic.

He’s survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, and his older sister, Evelyn.

