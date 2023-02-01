The frequency might be off, but the Radio is still on

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo was born on January 25, 1985. To many Ugandans, he was known as Mowzey Radio. He was a Sogi (musoga). He went to Kibuye Primary School, as well as Lake View Wanyange and Kira College Butiki for his secondary education. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Makerere University, where his music career sorta-kinda kicked off. He had his first success in 2005 with his song Jennifer.

He worked closely with Douglas Sseguya aka Weasel. The two were like bread and butter. They started out as backup singers for Jose Chameleone in his music label/ clique Leone Island. However, as time went on, the two had misunderstandings with Chameleone and felt they had the ability to break away and form the Goodlyfe Crew.

There first breakout song together was Nakudata with OS Suuna, which introduced them to the Ugandan scene. The song was followed by Ngamba and many others that saw the two being at the top of the Ugandan music industry.

In the 2008 Pearl of Africa Music Awards (PAM Awards), the duo was able to scoop three awards. Zuena took the Afrobeat Single award; Nakudata took the Song of the Year award and lastly Radio and Weasel had the award for Best New Artistes. It was at this moment that Ugandans acknowledged that these two did not come to play, but to stay in the music business.

Just like any other duo, Radio and Weasel had controversies again and again Neera Neera. Peeps believed that at a point, they would finally break up and go into solo careers. Fortunately enough though, the bond between them was so Magnetic that they were able to withstand all the fire and its sparks and continued doing great music together.





In May 2013, we were able to see the great potential of this duo. This was a great achievement for them and it saw the duo having collaborations with many international acts like Nigerian Wiz Kid. Even to date, international music channels play their music.

When it came to Radio’s sweet lady, Lillian Mbabazi comes first to all our minds. The two had a thing going on even though it was never legalised.

They had two adorable kids together. However, there is also Karen from Germany and Kim from Denmark.

On January 22, 2018, the nation received a not-so-romantic call. Radio was involved in a not-so-clear bar fight. So what to blame it on alcohol because Gutamiza and others believe he was killed because the fight is the reason he got into critical condition and later caused him to depart from us.

Radio passed away at Case Clinic. Many people contributed to his medical bills, including President Yoweri Museveni. In spite of all the support family, friends and doctors could render, Radio passed away on the morning of February 1.

Five years later, women that enjoyed his sweet melodic voice have always wrapped themselves in lesuz crying and mourning his death at his burial grounds at Kagga in Nakawuka off Entebbe road. The masses of people that attended his vigil and burial were overwhelming.

The crowds blotted out the bear ground. Their uncalculated feet movements woke up the dust from slumber. Not even the hot sun would chase them away as its rays struck their scalps like the daggers of an angry warrior.

To all fellow mourners, don’t cry but rather celebrate the life of the great soldier that walked and lived on our soils. Radio, wherever you are, i hope you know that Ugandans love you and your death left a great gap in the music industry.

Your voice was magical and sweeter than kuku. We will always remember you and even the generations to come will hear about the legend that once lived. Rest in Peace.