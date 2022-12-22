The Deejays who had a good year, 2022

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The 2022 has been the first full year of events since 2019 and damn it felt good to be back. While there’s no escaping that the music industry is still facing the challenges of navigating a post-lockdown landscape, the ability to come together on the dancefloor and experience collective joy has been restorative. In no particular order, these are some the DJs who have defined post lockdown.

Ssuna Ben (left )had his moment with FireBoy DML. File Photo

Suuna Ben & Tonny Mbaziira

They swept Masaka, Kampala and parts of the Middle East this year. When Mbazira Tonny and Suuna Ben left Masaka they were little known. They came with their music mixes that are unique for their faster BPM dubbed ‘Ebinyanyayanya’. Whatever is in those mixes had the right ingredients.

They became a social media sensation and took over Kampala. They started with a sold-out show at Joggies Bulaga, which caused one of the biggest traffic jams. Suuna had his chance at Cricket Oval during FireBoy DML’s concert and fired up the uptown revellers with his mixes. They were unmissable DJs who guaranteed to raise every hair on our bodies once they took to the decks.

Andy Skillz (Andrew Mumanya)

DJ Andy Skillz admits he had a fruitful year. file photo

Andrew Mumanya has been in the game for a while playing at high end bars patronized by the expatriate community and wealthy tycoons.

For one who has exclusively played for tycoons like Sudhir Ruparelia and Charles Mbiire, he has found a niche. This year, he played at places like Bubble’s O’Leary’s, Latitude (Makindye) Andy Skillz is however forever grateful he caught the attention of the US embassy. He recently was hired to play at the Marines Birthday Ball at the residence of H. E Natalie Brown. He ranks it among his greatest triumphs.

The Marine Corps Birthday Ball is one of the biggest events on the Marine Corps calendar. This year it is the 243rd birthday. In those 243 years, a lot of traditions have been celebrated, honored, and made. It is also a chance to dress to the nines, normally in a formal suit or tuxedo

For someone who is used to casually slipping into T-shirts and Jeans, he jokes about sweating over his outfit for the party on Saturday evening. “I’ve never felt so smart in my life,” he starts.

“I am however humbled that the attendees at the birthday ball, notably the ambassador Natalie Brown, liked my mixes. It was a pretty huge deal,” he says.

Although Andy Skillz is a trail blazer behind the decks with his forte for playing mixes for high-end crowds, he just never waltzed into the Marines Birthday Ball to play music.

“I was put under intense training for over a month on the type of music to play. I was prepared, confident and ready to go. I am glad I passed with flying colours,” he says.

According to Andy Skillz, when afforded the chance to play a such events, the emphasis is to make sure no one doubts his ability to deliver.

He believes that his vibrant and energetic sets, artfully compiled to provide the niche crowd with their every desire, are one of the reasons he’s been able to land such gigs. “I want to believe that I leave a long-lasting impression on those I play for and create a strong bond,” he says. He is presently spending the Christmas Holidays in Zanzibar where he was hired to play music for a whole week!

Kash Pro

DJ Kash Pro is giving famed DJs a run for their money. Photo. Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Kash is one of the top young male musicians that has made many Ugandans scream his name on the dance floor. He is young and talented on the decks and has played at almost every top event and concert that has happened this year.

He also hosts different nights in top bars which are always massively attended. He has indeed given other Deejays a run for their money because of his bookings.

He has professionally been in the game for not so long and got established more when the economy was full opened. He is also a producer and has released two mixtapes on his name.

Lynda Ddane

Lynda Ddane has had a good breakthrough year. File Photo

Media personality and brand influencer has this year proved to many that she didn’t join this industry to play but carry money bags out of it.

Ddane reveals she is self-taught herself how to deejay via different platform like tutorials with a small help of her male work mates.

She started small on her Friday Tv show and gradually extended to getting bookings on different events and concerts as well as top hangouts.

She backs her deejay skill with a bit of dance and self-hype which moves most crowds.

Lynda Ddane launched her disc spinning career at the beginning of the month and for those who have had an opportunity to see her play say she is headed straight to the top.

Etania aka Life of the party

Etania has had a good 2022. Internet Photo.

Before lock down, Etania was just a mere party animal around Kampala hangouts and events. She rose to fame when she was pulled from crowds and hugged Nigerian musician Wiz Kid live on stage.

During the lock down, she was brought to NTV Mix show on Friday night as a freelance emcee something that she executed well with her emceeing skills. Because her circles and friends are events managers and engage with deejays so much, she started learning the skill with time and later started trying out her mixing skills on different platforms.

While she celebrated her 23rd birthday in August this year, she revealed via her social media platforms how she had joined the deejay industry.

She posted two pictures of her with a pioneer DJ controller with a caption “Stepping into my DJ era.” Currently she is one of the most celebrated female deejays that excite crowds with her mixes. Etania’s deejay career has also taken her places outside Uganda like Dubai.

Dj Alisia

DJ Alisha had a good year 2022. Internet Photo

Alisha is one of the most followed female deejays in Uganda currently because of her skill and vibes that she brings while playing on parties. She started out as a cooperate deejay playing on private and VIP events but later ventured to public events too.

Her body and skill are what most people love about her. While playing music, she mixes dance with scratches something that wows the crowd.

Alicia became known to the public during the lock down when she used to do mixes and upload them on her different social media and YouTube channel.