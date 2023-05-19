The Ayiii’s have it: MPs massaging each other in Parliament cause stir

By Alex Balimwikungu

There was a stir on social media on Friday when a video recording of a female MP playfully massaging a male MP’s nape was shared. A tweet by journalist Walter Mwesigye alerted the wider public to the now trending video.

“He tweeted: Whose members of Parliament are these? Afterwards you’ll them supporting a bill to increase tax on diapers because they’re likely to be used by those engaged in homosexuality. Nonsense!!

In the video, a female politician seated beside Honorable Mpindi Bumali, the Member of Parliament representing persons living with disabilities does the unthinkable unknown that she is on camera.

She could be seen giving him head massages, working her way down his neck before another male politician seated behind them grabbed her hand and put it on his head also to feel what his counterpart had been feeling.

These massages took place while the House was in session, and it appeared that the politicians did not think their behavior would be caught on camera.

A section of Ugandans reacted to the politicians’ lacking decorum in the House.

“Maybe it was “break time” – A time to relax a bit from a lengthy plenary session . Don’t joke with ‘forces of nature’, Check the joy on the man’s face after the ‘massage’. Every society (school, corporates) has that one lady who is good at massaging the boy child,” said Derrick Odur

“I’m also curious to know who those two are I hope they are single because what kind of unprofessionalism is this. Do these make serious submissions and contributions in parliament surely?” another asked.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health took a dim view of the situation. “ Ehh, leave those MPs alone,” he opined.

Others took a slight dig at the Speaker Anita Among Magog and her husband Moses Magogo the Budiope East MP.

“ If the speaker and Magogo can romance on the floor of parliament any member can too enjoy sexually on the floor,” Dean Joshua suggested.