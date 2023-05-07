The attitude of the music selectors is killing band music-Mesach Ssemakula

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Mesach Semakula, a legendary band musician, has attributed the demise of band music to the attitude of mostly the music selectors on the various media stations.

According to Mesach, there is a negative mindset towards the band members and their music by the sectors and DJs, especially the young generation.

“But the bands are full of talented musicians. But the death of band music is the fault of the media. This is primarily chosen by young DJs on TV and radio stations,” he said.

Mesach remarked the inability to play band music on TV and radio stations, has caused panic among the young band musicians, who are now trying to combine with other forms of music while making an appearance on the Vision Groups Urban TV, Rush Talk show hosted by Miles Rwamiti.

“The young people who would be performing the same music have been denied opportunities due to the refusal to play our music. We encountered several musicians during our time, including Kafeero and others, but we were resilient, and our music was performed but things have changed now,” he continued.

He pointed out that whereas DJs used to play music in clubs and discos, they are now presenters on TVs and radios and even decide what music should be played.

“They don’t give our songs enough time since they mix what they want. For example, radios and TVs used to play my song all the way through, but now they only play it briefly because it is not their test,” he continued.

He also emphasized that many band musicians lack the funds that certain DJs today want to play “our music”.

“There are a lot of young artists, but they need space. I urge talent agents and music promoters to begin investing in talent so that we can boost our music in the same way the Nigerians do,” he added.

He emphasized that the late Mozey Radio was superior to Nigerians in every way musically, stressing that he is still confident that such talent exists and can be developed in order to transcend national boundaries.

“If they want our music to advance, they shouldn’t just focus on these local performances (concerts),” he added.

Respect your artists

Mesach also mentioned that some Ugandans simply hate their musicians, which is bad.

“Ugandans should stop undermining their artists. It is in Uganda where you find people insulting their artists. Where have you seen it in Nigeria, where Nigerians go to social media and attack their musicians? But even in Nigeria, they have musicians like us but they never abuse or attack them,” he stressed.