That National Wedding Platform. Heard about it?

By Ahmad Muto

According to supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) online, the activities going on within their party and the lives of the key members have started worrying them. Its evolution leading to and after the 2021 general elections has indicated a shift of focus from the ‘struggle’ to weddings. They have now humorously renamed it the National Wedding Platform (NWP).

Their frustration is grounded in evidence they have collected overtime. They have conceded that only their principal, Bobi Wine was married before the idea of the party was conceived.

NUP leaning MP, Nyeko was introduced over the weekend. Courtesy Photo

Their Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi who is also the Nakawa West MP took the lid off what has turned into a wedding festival of sorts. He married Febress Nagawa in June 2020 during the Covid-19 induced lockdown at Watoto Church.

Nubian Li who is also the principal’s right hand man married his baby mama Salha Gloria Mutoni at Kibuli Mosque in October 2021 shortly after she converted to Islam. The principal was the best man and his wife Barbie Itungo was the matron.

NUP spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro held a swanky wedding recently. File Photo

The party photographer Andrew Natumanya, alias Ninye Tabz proposed to his girlfriend Irene Najjemba in April 2021. And a wedding followed shortly attended by Bobi Wine, Barbie and other party bigwigs.

Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake got married to Bridget Namirembe on September 8, 2022 in Mityana. Shortly after their introduction in August 2022. It came after a relationship of eight years and two children.

Alex Wasswa Mufumbiro, the NUP Deputy Spokesman married Edith Namirembe in September 2022. They said their vows at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe and a reception at the principal’s One Love Beach, Busabala.

Flavia Kalule Nabagabe the woman MP of Kasanda also found love.

However, it is Makindye East MP, Derrick Nyeko’s proposal to his girlfriend Ruth in December 2022 followed by their introduction ceremony on Saturday, January 7, 2023 that ticked off the NUP supporters and sympathizers online.

Without holding back, they vented their frustration, accusing their leaders of making merry while their colleagues, Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Sewanyana are in the coolers.

Some of them shared photos of the different members that have married since 2020 with captions:

@nabiryehellen3 wrote: National Unity Platform is now National Wedding Platform, every NUP Top leader must wed or marry b4 2026! @DavidLRubongoya we are waiting for you now.”

@AidenOwa: “But it’s nolonger Nup @NUP_Ug but NATIONAL WEDDING PLATFORM struggle bajitunda daaa.”

@AkelloJM: “NWP should be @NUP_Ug new party name because almost everyday there is a wedding.”@router_tp: “Nup is now NWP- National Wedding Platform @NUP_Ug struggle bajivako daa