Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant again

TENNIS legend Serena Williams has announced that she is expecting her second child.

The 41-year-old recently retired former world number one subtly revealed the news on Instagram

In a series of photos, Serena Williams could be seen with a distinct baby bump which she cradled in one of the snaps.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the MET Gala. Internet Photo

Williams’ Instagram has been flooded with congratulatory messages since announcing the news on Monday evening.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, five-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017.

The couple has been together since late 2015, eventually tying the knot in 2017.

A 23-time singles Grand Slam Champion and fourteen-time doubles Grand Slam Champion, Williams retired from the sport in September 2022 following her exit from the U.S. Open.