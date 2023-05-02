Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant again
Top News

Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant again

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

TENNIS legend Serena Williams has announced that she is expecting her second child.

The 41-year-old recently retired former world number one subtly revealed the news on Instagram

In a series of photos, Serena Williams could be seen with a distinct baby bump which she cradled in one of the snaps.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the MET Gala. Internet Photo

Williams’ Instagram has been flooded with congratulatory messages since announcing the news on Monday evening.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child, five-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017.

The couple has been together since late 2015, eventually tying the knot in 2017.

A 23-time singles Grand Slam Champion and fourteen-time doubles Grand Slam Champion, Williams retired from the sport in September 2022 following her exit from the U.S. Open.

You may also like

PICTORIAL: Azawi, Irene Ntale excite Rotarians at Johnnie Walker Governors Banquet Dinner

Second edition of Vision Group’s Kadodi Karnival launched

Diamond unseats Burna Boy, becomes most streamed African artiste on YouTube

Sheebah mocks wedding ring

Why Bobi Wine’s sister is angry with Bebe Cool

Tugende Mu Kikadde organisers promise Mbarara folks great experience

Iron sheets scandal: Nandutu bail hearing set for Wednesday

Fun Factory premieres gripping crime drama

▶️ Karamoja iron sheets: Kitutu’s aide remanded

TV presenters suspended over on-air feud

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.